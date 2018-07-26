Menu
Login
Suspicious house fire on Fisher St, Bucasia
Suspicious house fire on Fisher St, Bucasia Stuart Quinn
Crime

Man set on fire in alleged Bucasia attack

Madura Mccormack
by
26th Jul 2018 11:27 AM | Updated: 12:16 PM

POLICE have launched an investigation after an alleged arson incident which left a man with burns to his body overnight.

At 11.30pm, police responding to reports fire had engulfed a duplex property on Fisher Street, Bucasia.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A 42-year-old man, the occupant of the unit, was located nearby with burns to his upper body and facial injuries.

Initial investigations suggest the 42-year-old was set alight by a man who entered the unit, and subsequently, the fire spread to the dwelling.

The 42-year-old man was transported to Mackay Base Hospital with non-life threatening burns to his torso, arm and back.

No one else was physically injured.

A 47-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a female are assisting police with their inquiries.

Police have established crime scenes at the Fisher Street property, as well as at a home on Downie Avenue.

Investigations are continuing.

arson bucasia editors picks fisher street fire mackay crime mackay police queensland police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Brad to launch his 'labour of love'

    Brad to launch his 'labour of love'

    News Fools to launch this Saturday night at Zachary's on Hastings Street

    Noosa alive! shows selling fast

    Noosa alive! shows selling fast

    News Tickets selling fast to world-class Noosa alive shows

    GSLC students bring Disney favourite to life in musical

    GSLC students bring Disney favourite to life in musical

    News The Lion King Jnr opens this Wednesday night

    Baited trap leaves pet cat traumatised

    Baited trap leaves pet cat traumatised

    News Clint Eastwood caught in council-provided trap

    Local Partners