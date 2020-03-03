Man sexually abuses elderly male aged-care patients

An elderly man has been arrested after allegedly forging predatory friendships with two older men in two different nursing homes before sexually abusing them.

An elderly man allegedly forged predatory friendships with two much older men in two different Hinchinbrook nursing homes before sexually abusing them, Ingham Police investigators said today.

Ingham Police Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Bye told the Herbert River Express this afternoon that the accused, 72, was arrested at his Hinchinbrook home this morning.

The man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of serious assault of a person aged over 60.

The Herbert River Express is not releasing the ages of the alleged victims or identifying either aged-care facility, both of which were contacted for comment today.

"As this matter is currently the subject of a police investigation, and in the interest of resident privacy, it would be inappropriate for us to comment," a spokesman for one of the rest homes said in a statement.

Det Sen Sgt Bye said the offending spanned from New Year's Day 2018 until February 14 this year.

It is understood the male, who had no official relationship with either rest home, was known to the alleged victims prior to the offending.

The man has been released on bail and banned from visiting either nursing homes.

His next appearance will be in the Ingham Magistrates Court on March 19.

Det Sen Sgt Bye said the case was out of the ordinary.

"It is extremely concerning for vulnerable people," he said.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



