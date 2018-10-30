Man shoots at car with kids inside

A GUNMAN is on the loose after firing a shot into a car that had two children inside during a terrifying road rage incident west of Brisbane.

Police say a man fired into the tyre of a car with two small children inside at Redbank Plains, near Ipswich, on Monday afternoon.

It's understood the incident was sparked when the shooter and the man driving the other car got into a road-rage incident on a nearby street.

Police say the situation escalated when one car followed the other and culminated with one driver getting out of his vehicle with a firearm and firing a shot after both cars had stopped.

The gunman then drove off.

No-one was hurt but police say there was a serious potential for harm.

"While the shot has obviously hit the tyre - and we hope that was the intended target - with firearms, it could have gone anywhere," Detective Inspector David Briese told reporters on Tuesday.

"With two small kids in the car and other residences in the area, very concerning."

The gunman is described as a man in his early 20s, Caucasian in appearance with brown, wavy hair and wearing a white long-sleeved shirt.

His vehicle is described as a late-2000s red SUV, possibly a Mazda.