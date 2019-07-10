Menu
Man shot by police in Queensland after alleged 200km crime spree. Picture: 9 News/Channel 9
Crime

Pregnant woman stabbed, man shot in 200km crime spree

by Ally Foster
10th Jul 2019 11:39 AM

A man has been shot by police following an alleged crime spree that spanned for 200km in Queensland this morning.

The man allegedly robbed a hotel in Hervey Bay in the early hours of this morning before driving to Maryborough and reportedly carjacking a pregnant woman, according to 9 News.

A man has reportedly been shot following a police chase on the Bruce Highway. Picture: 7 News
It is understood the woman was stabbed during the attack but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The accused then allegedly drove south in the stolen vehicle before dumping the car near Tiaro and stealing another before driving to the Sunshine Coat.

When the man reached Yandina he reportedly crashed the second vehicle on the Bruce Highway and was confronted by heavily armed police.

He was reportedly shot by officers before being transported to hospital in critical condition.

The Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions.

A police spokesman said the situation is still unfolding and has warned members of the public to avoid the area.

More to come.

