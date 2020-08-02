Man smashed TV, left child alone during DV rage

IN COURT: A man has received a large fine after smashing his partner’s TV and leaving her child at night.

A MAN has received a large fine for what a magistrate described as a "serious example" of domestic violence.

The man in his 20s, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today to one charge of contravening a domestic violence order and wilful damage as a domestic violence offence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court on the night of June 13, the man was at the aggrieved's home where he was babysitting her child.

The court heard before midnight the man began sending messages to the aggrieved accusing her of cheating.

He said he was leaving the home and leaving the child on their own.

Just after midnight the man became enraged and video called the aggrieved and during the call he smashed her TV before leaving.

Sgt Klaassen said the child was left alone and went to a neighbours place to get help.

Sgt Klaassen told the court the man had no previous domestic violence offences in his history.

The man's lawyer Lani Olafsson told the court her client had been in a relationship with the aggrieved.

She said he was extremely remorseful for his actions and hadn't had any contact with the aggrieved since that night.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man's plea of the guilty and the fact the offence was committed in front of a child.

"This is a serious example of domestic violence," he said.

"Although there's no actual violence on the aggrieved, you've attempted to control her behaviour and when you've not got what you wanted, you've destroyed property and put a young child at risk."

Mr Moloney said the find was going to be large to reflect the man's behaviour and the risk he put the child at.

The man was fined $1000 and a conviction was recorded.