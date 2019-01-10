Man steals $10m lottery ticket from housemate

Adul Saosongyang is arrested after attempting to collect the winnings.

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly stealing a lottery ticket worth $10 million from his housemate.

Adul Saosongyang, 35, was met by police officers as he attempted to collect the jackpot from lottery officials in California.

In terms of criminal operations, it was far from sophisticated.

The Vacaville Police Department posted the entire story of the failed lottery heist plot on their Facebook page complete with an image of Saosongyang being detained by plainclothes police.

The drama began when Saosongyang's housemate, whose identity has not been revealed by police, went to the Lucky convenience store in Vacaville, near Sacramento, and bought a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket.

The ticket turned out to be a winner with a staggering total of $10 million.

But the lottery winner did not realise the extent of his prize, thinking he had won "just" $10,000.

He "returned home and shared this wonderful news" with housemate Adul Saosongyang and another man who lived with them, according to investigators.

The man went to collect his fortune the next day, but was told that his lottery ticket was not a winner.

The police said: "He suspected one of his roommates must have stolen his winning ticket while he was sleeping and immediately reported the theft to the police department. The next day his suspicions were proven true when Adul Saosongyang attempted to cash in the winning ticket at the Lottery's Sacramento District Office.

"Adul was told his winning ticket was not worth $10,000 dollars, but was actually worth $10 million."

The following day, Mr Saosongyang reported to the Lottery's Sacramento district office, where investigators began their routine investigation as they do with all winnings over $600.

As part of their review process, lottery investigators visited the Lucky Grocery Store, where they were informed that the ticket may have been stolen.

The police said: "This is when the Lottery Investigator and a Vacaville PD Detective began comparing notes and working together on this theft investigation. They determined the roommate had purchased a similar Scratcher Lottery Ticket, altered it, and swapped it with the winning ticket."

On Monday Mr Saosongyang was "invited" to come collect his stolen winnings, investigators said, "but instead of him celebrating his big win he was arrested".

Police say the winner has not yet received his windfall, as the lottery completes their administrative investigation.