Man stomped on during 'disgusting' assault

DISGUSTING ASSAULT: A man will be released on parole in November after he and another man assaulted two men. Picture: Christopher Chan

A MAN will stay behind bars until November after he and a co-offender attacked two men.

Luke Victor Matthiessen pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed or in company.

The court heard on May 18, Matthiessen and the two victims exchanged words before he poured a drink over one of them.

After that things began to escalate with one of the victims returning with a weapon in the form of a dustpan handle.

The man was then knocked to the ground where Matthiessen continued to kick him.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess submitted to the court that jail was the only appropriate penalty for Matthiessen's offending.

"He has a very concerning interstate history," he said.

Sgt Burgess said he accepted one of the victims armed himself while he was being attacked and described the stomping actions used by Matthiessen as "disgusting".

He said the co-offender's matters had not yet been finalised.

Matthiessen's barrister Craig Ryan told the court his client was ashamed in his conduct.

Mr Ryan said things got "out of hand" when the victim came back with the weapon.

He said the gravity of the offending was Matthiessen continuing to attack the victim after they had knocked him to the ground after he came back with a weapon.

Mr Ryan said the victims only received cuts and abrasions in the incident.

Magistrate Terry Duroux took into account that Matthiessen's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

Mr Duroux also took into account the man was not stranger to the courts, having history interstate.

He described the offending as "appalling".

"When the victim came back with a weapon things escalated … you took things way too far," he said.

Matthiessen received a head sentence of 18 months imprisonment with 55 days presentence custody declared as time served.

He will be released on parole in November.