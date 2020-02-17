Menu
UPDATE: Man struck by 500kg object at Rocky worksite

Jack Evans
17th Feb 2020 12:42 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM
UPDATE1.27pm: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a man has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital with "spinal precautions" following a workplace incident. 

Crews were called to the site at 12:32pm. 

The man was transported from Peak Hill Quarry in a stable condition.

 INITIAL 12.45pm: Ambulance crews are heading to Peak Hill Quarry after reports a man was struck in the head by a 500kg piece of metal struck his head.

It is understood the man has sustained neck and back injuries but his condition at this stage is not known.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

