Paramedics have rushed to a truck rollover on Coles Creek Rd.

EMERGENCY services are working to free a man in his 60s from a truck after it rolled on Coles Creek Rd at Cooran this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the rollover about 9.15am.

No delays have been reported in the area.