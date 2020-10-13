Menu
A male patient sustained deep leg burns from an outdoor fire on Monday night.
News

Man suffers deep burns from outdoor fire

Ashley Carter
13th Oct 2020 7:05 AM
Critical care paramedics rushed to a Tewantin address on Monday night to treat a man who suffered deep burns from an outdoor fire.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said crews were called to Moorindil St about 9.50pm, but the burns incident occurred at another location.

The male patient sustained deep leg burns but was in a stable condition.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

