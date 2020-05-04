Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

by JACOB MILEY
4th May 2020 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after suffering head injuries in a jet ski incident.

Paramedics were called to the incident at Coomera just before 8am Monday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man and a jetski were spotted in the water by a member of the public.

It's unclear how the accident happened, the spokesman said.

The man suffered head and chest injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

crashes jet ski crash jet skis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Behind closed doors: Council discuss Noosa Civic subdivision

        premium_icon Behind closed doors: Council discuss Noosa Civic subdivision

        News Council decided to discuss its legal ramifications fighting a Noosa Civic development appeal without the camera rolling for public viewing.

        PLANT-ING EVIDENCE: Noosa man’s unusual garden dilemma

        premium_icon PLANT-ING EVIDENCE: Noosa man’s unusual garden dilemma

        News ‘It’s the closest I’ve had to a religious experience.

        Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        premium_icon Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        News Train drivers pocket overtime while commuter numbers plummet

        Only one Coast resident left in coronavirus recovery

        premium_icon Only one Coast resident left in coronavirus recovery

        News One active Covid-19 case left on the Sunshine Coast