Whitsunday police are investigating an assault on Shute Harbour Rd.
Crime

Man suffers head injury in Airlie Beach assault

Janessa Ekert
janessa.ekert@news.com.au
25th Oct 2020 9:05 AM
POLICE are investigating an assault at Airlie Beach after two men took a swing at each other.

It is understood the men, in their 20s and 30s, are known to each other.

The incident occurred at 2.38am today on Shute Harbour Rd, somewhere between Airlie Beach and Broadwater Ave.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the two men had a fight and were each punched in the nose.

Paramedics attended the incident and one of the men was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.

Investigations continue.

