A man has been injured in a car and cyclist crash at Tewantin.
Man suffers head injury in cyclist, car crash

Ashley Carter
6th Oct 2020 7:30 AM
A man has suffered head, wrist and leg injuries after he was reportedly hit by a car while cycling at Tewantin on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the incident on Beckmans Rd at 7.10am.

Gambling addict mum loses appeal over $200k tax fraud

Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

The man was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

No delays have been reported in the area.

