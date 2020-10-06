Man suffers head injury in cyclist, car crash
A man has suffered head, wrist and leg injuries after he was reportedly hit by a car while cycling at Tewantin on Tuesday morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the incident on Beckmans Rd at 7.10am.
The man was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.
No delays have been reported in the area.