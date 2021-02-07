Man suffers serious chest injury after falling from horse
A MAN has been seriously hurt after falling from a horse in the Somerset region this morning.
Paramedics, including critical care, transported him in a serious but stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.
The accident happened at a private property at Mount Beppo, near Toogoolawah, just after 9.30am Saturday.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he suffered a serious chest injury.
His age could not be confirmed.
Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.