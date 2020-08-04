Man survives freezing night trapped under tractor

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the rural private property at 10.43am on Sunday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the rural private property at 10.43am on Sunday.

A MAN has been pulled from under a tractor after being trapped overnight, as temperatures dropped to single digits in the Eungella mountains.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the rural private property at 10.43am on Sunday.

He confirmed the man had been trapped since Saturday, spending the night pinned underneath the tractor.

He said paramedics treated the man in his 60s for hypothermia and hip and pelvic injuries.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

RACQ CQ Rescue was initially tasked to take the man to hospital, but were taken off the mission.

A rescue service spokeswoman said the man would have endured near freezing temperatures, with Eungella thermometers dropping to 3C on Saturday night.

The QAS spokesman said the man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.