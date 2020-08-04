Menu
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the rural private property at 10.43am on Sunday.
Rural

Man survives freezing night trapped under tractor

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 3:23 PM | Updated: 4th Aug 2020 5:54 AM
A MAN has been pulled from under a tractor after being trapped overnight, as temperatures dropped to single digits in the Eungella mountains.

He confirmed the man had been trapped since Saturday, spending the night pinned underneath the tractor.

He said paramedics treated the man in his 60s for hypothermia and hip and pelvic injuries.

RACQ CQ Rescue was initially tasked to take the man to hospital, but were taken off the mission.

A rescue service spokeswoman said the man would have endured near freezing temperatures, with Eungella thermometers dropping to 3C on Saturday night.

The QAS spokesman said the man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

eungella mackay mackay base hospital mackay rural qas. queensland ambulance service racq cq resuce tractor rollover
