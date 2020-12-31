Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Man taken to hospital after van rollover

Natalie Wynne
31st Dec 2020 9:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE

A man has been taken to hospital in a stable condition after a rollover on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Sunshine Motorway Pacific Paradise on-ramp at 8.50am.

It’s understood the vehicle struck a road barrier before rolling.

The man in his 30s was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER

A man in his 30s is being treated by paramedics after he crashed and rolled a mini-van on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said they received a call out to the crash at the Sunshine Motorway Pacific Paradise on-ramp at 8.50am.

It’s understood the vehicle struck a road barrier before rolling.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man is out of the vehicle and appears to be in a stable condition.

road accident sunshine coast sunshine motorway crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family day out almost ends in tragedy

        Premium Content Family day out almost ends in tragedy

        News A picturesque afternoon on the beach almost turned into tragedy for Bernadette Millar after she was caught in a strong rip.

        Zero-tolerance approach ahead of NYE celebrations

        Premium Content Zero-tolerance approach ahead of NYE celebrations

        Crime Sunshine Coast police have warned revellers to behave

        Coast personalities share their New Year’s resolutions

        Premium Content Coast personalities share their New Year’s resolutions

        Community In a year some would rather forget, we close the door on 2020

        Back off: Tourists threaten bumper turtle nesting season

        Premium Content Back off: Tourists threaten bumper turtle nesting season

        News One of the Coast’s dedicated turtle carers is pleading with bumper beach crowds to...