A man is currently trapped with a significant knee injury after a tractor rolled on a Cooroy property this morning.
Man trapped as tractor rolls on hinterland property

Ashley Carter
17th Feb 2020 10:45 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM
A MAN in his 70s has been taken to hospital after he was "pinned" under a tractor when it rolled on a Cooroy property this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics, including a critical care paramedic, rushed to the private address just after 10am to reports of the rollover.

The man was momentarily trapped under the small tractor and suffered a "significant" knee injury, the spokeswoman said.

He was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

