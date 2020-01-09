Menu
Paramedics are treating a man at a workplace west of Brisbane as co-workers attempt to free him from machinery. File Picture: Eilish Massie
Man trapped by arms in workplace accident

by Elise Williams
9th Jan 2020 9:58 AM
A MAN is stuck partially in a machine, believed to trapped by his arms, following a serious workplace incident west of Brisbane.

Critical care paramedics have been called to the incident on the Warrego Highway at Plainland, where it's understood the man's arms got caught inside the industrial machinery.

He has sustained significant injuries to his arms and hands, and has been trapped by the grip of the machine since before 8.30 this morning.

Workers are trying to free the man while paramedics make attempts to treat him.

