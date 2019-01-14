Menu
Fire crews work to free a man trapped in the cab of a truck after it rolled on Monday.
Fire crews work to free a man trapped in the cab of a truck after it rolled on Monday. Caitlin Zerafa
Man trapped in wreckage of Noosa truck crash

by Caitlin Zerafa
14th Jan 2019 11:31 AM

A WOMAN had been freed and crews are working to extricate a man from the cab of a truck after it rolled this morning on Beckman's Rd at Noosaville.

A spokesman from QAS said paramedics were assessing a woman in her 40s for some abdominal injuries after the truck and car crash at Beckmans Rd and Wentworth St about 9.30am.

Two fire crews were working to free a man with potential spinal injuries from the cab of the water truck.

Witnesses at the scene reported the truck was on its side and the area was a mess of debris from the collision.

Paramedics were also assessing another woman in her 50s for pelvic injuries.

