Menu
Login
Wayne Neil Bulmer was charged by with multiple counts of destroying or damaging property over a forklift incident.
Wayne Neil Bulmer was charged by with multiple counts of destroying or damaging property over a forklift incident. Contributed
Crime

Sacked worker accused of trashing a factory with a forklift

by Steven Trask
7th Nov 2019 7:15 PM

A 38-year-old man allegedly used a forklift and a hammer to trash more than $500,000 worth of machinery and computers in a south Sydney factory after losing his job.

Wayne Neil Bulmer was extradited from Perth on Wednesday before being charged by NSW Police with multiple counts of destroying or damaging property.

Detectives say Bulmer used a forklift to smash machinery in the Kingsgrove factory after being told his employment had been terminated in mid-August.

Bulmer then allegedly smashed computer hardware with a hammer. He fled the factory before officers arrived.

Bulmer was refused bail when he appeared in Sutherland Local Court on Thursday.

crime police wayne neil bulmer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Three strikes and you’re out’: Landlords warned

        ‘Three strikes and you’re out’: Landlords warned

        News New Noosa law on short-term rentals seeks to preserve neighbouring amenity.

        Phoebe’s ‘proud’ triathlon moment

        Phoebe’s ‘proud’ triathlon moment

        News ‘Miracle baby’ Phoebe Finlay has ticked off one of her biggest life goals to date...

        Orchestra’s spring concerts

        Orchestra’s spring concerts

        News Visit French vineyards and Spanish haciendas in musical form at two concerts.