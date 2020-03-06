Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COURT: Kevin Joseph Daly faced Roma Magistrates Court on a trespassing charge.
COURT: Kevin Joseph Daly faced Roma Magistrates Court on a trespassing charge.
News

Man urinates on footpath, asks children for crack

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
6th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REPEAT trespasser who asked children for “crack” has been told by the Magistrate he needs to stay out of trouble.

Kevin Joseph Daly, 36, fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, on a charge of trespassing.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on June 14 at 9.45pm, police were called to Jackson St in relation to a trespasser.

The court heard that the residents told police Daly had entered their house and intimidated them before leaving.

The court also heard that the cousins of the residents had run into Daly on the street, where he urinated on the footpath before following them to the house.

He also asked if they knew of anyone that had crack.

Daly’s lawyer told the court that the night in question Daly had been trying to find a friend on Foote St and had seen some children on the street who he approached, showing them a photo of his friend and asking if they knew where he lived.

The lawyer then stated the children had told him to come with them and brought them to their cousins residence which was the one he trespassed on, which he entered to light a cigarette before leaving.

He denied asking for illicit drugs.

“It sounds like an odd set of facts asking children where people are,” Magistrate Saggers said.

“You’ve previously been sent to jail for trespassing.

“You’re employed now, which is good because you need to stay busy to keep out of trouble.”

Daly was fined $500, with a conviction recorded.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus panic sparks toilet roll frenzy

        premium_icon Coronavirus panic sparks toilet roll frenzy

        News Toilet paper rolls have flown off shelves in Noosa as shoppers panic amid fears of a coronavirus pandemic.

        Mayoral battle tightens as shock polling results revealed

        premium_icon Mayoral battle tightens as shock polling results revealed

        Council News How each Noosa candidate scored in exit poll

        Embattled chef drops out of food festival as empire crumbles

        premium_icon Embattled chef drops out of food festival as empire crumbles

        Food & Entertainment George Calombaris quits Noosa festival as empire crumbles

        Diagnosis devastates young family

        premium_icon Diagnosis devastates young family

        News 'We are talking about a guy who has spent every bit of spare time he has had with...