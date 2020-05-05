Man who buried murdered teen’s body back in court

JAILED AGAIN: Jodie Martin Stephen Van Der Vegt, who was jailed in 2002 for helping dispose of the body of murdered teen Rebecca Richardson in 1998, received another jail term for a drug supply charge in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.

A MAN who helped dispose of a murdered Queensland teenager’s body has been jailed on a drug supply charge.

Jodie Martin Stephen Van Der Vegt was jailed for eight years in 2002 for being an accessory to the murder of 15-year-old Rebecca Richardson in 1998.

On Tuesday, he received another prison term for drug offences committed in the Rockhampton region.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to one count of supplying dangerous drugs and one count of possessing tainted property.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Dennis told the court Van Der Vegt was stung in a police operation targeting the supply of methylamphetamine between Mount Morgan and Rockhampton in 2017.

Text messages between Van Der Vegt and another man revealed an unsuccessful negotiation to supply the drug for $1250.

“There was a willingness by the defendant to deliver the drugs and he indicated an unwillingness to negotiate on the price,” Ms Dennis said.

Police located $5150 in cash when they searched Van Der Vegt’s property in February 2018.

Defence lawyer Rob Glenday tendered a psychologist’s report detailing Van Der Vegt’s reliance on illicit drugs to self-medicate his chronic back pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Judge Julie Dick sentenced him to nine months’ jail but ordered his immediate parole.

In 2002, Van Der Vegt was convicted for burying the body of Rebecca Richardson, who was last seen at the Gin Gin Santa Fair in 1998.

Her body has never been found and her killer has never been identified.

– NewsRegional