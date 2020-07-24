Menu
Man who lost family in fire finds friend dead

Carlie Walker
24th Jul 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:18 AM
THE tragedies faced by a Granville man were taken into account when he was sentenced for drug offences in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The man, 51, pleaded guilty to possessing utensils and possessing dangerous drugs when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

The court heard the man, who the Chronicle has chosen not to name, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and had mobility issues.

Last year he found a friend lying in a pool of blood after he went to check on him at his Granville unit.

The friend had allegedly been killed by another person.

Before that, the court heard in 2010 the man had lost his wife and children in a house fire.

On March 10, police executed a raid at his home and found 71 grams of marijuana.

A grinder and scales were also found.

The court heard the man had dated criminal history.

Duty lawyer Morgan Harris told the court his client had used the marijuana to self-medicate after taking pharmaceutical drugs that gave him suicidal thoughts.

No convictions were recorded and he was fined $350.

Those in need of support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

editors picks fccourt fccrime granville maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

