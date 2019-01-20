Man who shot police was game hunter

Images from Facebook of Eric John Newman & Lesley Ann Newman of Glen Innes.

A man who shot two NSW police officers before turning the gun on himself was a big game hunter who enjoyed African hunting trips.

Eric "Ric" Newman and his wife were reportedly keen hunters and their home in Glen Innes was filled with taxidermy animals.

A neighbour told the Sunday Telegraph, the 74-year-old man was a keen trophy hunter and Facebook photos show a lot of taxidermy in his house including giraffes and bears.

Newman is believed to have shot two police officers before he was found dead inside a house on Church St at 9.50pm on Friday.

Trophy wall.

The two officers had responded to a domestic violence incident at the home.

A senior constable was shot in the throat and her sergeant colleague on the side of his face after speaking to the man, while a third uninjured female officer also attended the scene.

The two injured officers remain in hospital.

The probationary constable and sergeant pulled the injured senior constable to their vehicle in what Western Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Geoff said described as "great courage".

Neighbours helped the injured police until the paramedics arrived.

"I grabbed (the female officer's) neck where she was shot and then, yeah, just waiting there with them until the police and the ambulance come," Bryce Elliott told media.

It's believed a further shot was heard before additional police arrived and found the man dead.

A 59-year-old woman was also found nearby with minor injuries. Both injured officers were flown to Gold Coast Hospital where they remain.

Lesley Newman (centre) is supported by her twin sister Kim Blythe and their friend John while speaking to the media in Glen Innes on 20 January 2019. Picture: Julian Andrews

The male officer has received treatment and is in a stable condition while the female officer has undergone surgery and will receive further treatment.

Nine News reported on Sunday morning that her family said doctors had been able to remove almost all of the bullet fragments from her throat but she remains in an induced coma.

Assistant Commissioner McKechnie told reporters on Saturday it was gratifying to see the way the officers had looked after one another.

"We're very mindful that last night we could have lost two officers very easily here in this incident; thank goodness we haven't," Mr McKechnie said.

Police have launched a critical incident investigation and will present their findings to the coroner.

NSW Police Legacy has established an appeal to directly help the two officers and their families in their rehabilitation.

NSW Fire and Rescue officers clear up the crime scene at the house in Glen Innes where Eric Newman shot at two police officers before turning the gun on himself. Picture: Julian Andrews