Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Francis John Wark has won an appeal against his conviction for murdering WA teenager Hayley Dodd in 1999, with a retrial ordered.
Francis John Wark has won an appeal against his conviction for murdering WA teenager Hayley Dodd in 1999, with a retrial ordered.
Crime

Accused killer wins appeal in Hayley Dodd murder case

21st Feb 2020 2:44 PM

A man serving a life sentence for murdering West Australian teenager Hayley Dodd has had his conviction overturned on appeal.

Francis John Wark stood trial in 2018 in the WA Supreme Court before Justice Lindy Jenkins, who found him guilty of murdering the 17-year-old hitchhiker after luring him into a ute near rural Badgingarra on July 29, 1999.

Hayley's body has never been found.

Wark was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 21 years to be served, but on Friday the WA Court of Appeal quashed his conviction.

Outside court, Hayley's mother Margaret said she was upset by the decision.

Wark was charged in 2015 following a cold case review and had been serving a 12-year prison term at the time for raping a woman he picked up on a remote Queensland road in 2007.

He has been remanded in custody and will face a retrial.

court crime francis john wark hayley dodd murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Election stalls adoption of New Noosa Plan

        premium_icon Election stalls adoption of New Noosa Plan

        News New Noosa Plan wins ministerial approval but there’s still a couple of major issues to be thrashed out with state planners.

        ‘Thousands of members’: Big goals for Noosa business group

        premium_icon ‘Thousands of members’: Big goals for Noosa business group

        News ‘With 7000 businesses in the greater Noosa region we aspire to have thousands of...

        Here’s why the big names of surfing are in town

        premium_icon Here’s why the big names of surfing are in town

        News World Surfing Reserve status puts Noosa beaches in the spotlight.

        Noosa candidates have their say

        premium_icon Noosa candidates have their say

        News Noosa meet the candidates night election platform.