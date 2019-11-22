‘Man with hammer’ smashes up city law firm

A man has entered the reception area of a law firm and allegedly smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.

A MAN has allegedly entered the reception area of a Townsville law firm and smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to Anderson Telford Lawyers on Walker St about 3.30pm.

The spokeswoman said a man is in police custody who sustained injuries while he was allegedly smashing property and was receiving treatment at the Townsville Hospital.

A witness said they saw the man enter the office with a hammer.