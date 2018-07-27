Man with no penis used ‘unknown object’ to have sex

A MAN with no penis used an "unknown object" to have sex with two girlfriends - who had no idea he was missing his manhood.

Carlos Delacruz, 35, hoodwinked both women for years, but they eventually alerted police after they discovered what he had been doing.

Delacruz, from Banknock in Scotland, refused to allow the women to see him naked and always performed in bed with the lights out.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told both women, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, were left shocked after they subsequently discovered their lover did not have a penis.

Delacruz, 35, admitted penetrating both women with an unknown object without their consent when he appeared at the city court.

Prosecutor Kirsten Cockburn told the court Delacruz had been in a relationship with both women at separate times between May 27, 2013, and May 14 last year.

Carlos Delacruz. Picture: Alexander Lawrie/The Sun

Ms Cockburn said: "The accused was in a relationship with one of the women between May 2013 and January 2016 and they first had sex in May 2013.

"She believed she was being penetrated by his penis. The accused does not have a penis.

"She knew he was self-conscious about his body and always wore a T-shirt."

The prosecutor added Delacruz and the woman would have sex around once a month despite her suffering "extreme pain" and only being allowed to touch his body "over his clothing".

"During their relationship the woman continued to believe he had a penis," she said.

She told the court the woman suffered from thrush following her encounters with Mr Delacruz.

The couple split up in January 2016 and the woman informed the police in May that year that Delacruz had been lying to her and did not have a penis.

Delacruz began a second relationship with another woman in August 2016, and after two months of dating they moved in together.

The second victim also "believed Delacruz had a penis" and the couple always had the lights off during sex.

She also suffered "extreme pain from penetration" during lovemaking and on the first occasion had to tell Delacruz to stop as she was bleeding.

The couple then had sex around 10 times over the course of their nine-month relationship and the woman also contracted thrush afterwards.

The relationship failed in May 2017 due to "financial matters" the couple were having and the court was told the woman discovered Delacruz's sordid secret the following month.

Ms Cockburn said Delacruz made no comment in a police interview and that he was medically examined while in custody where it was "found he did not have a penis".

No details of Delacruz's gender position were read out in court and defending brief Cameron Tait said he would reserve his full mitigation to the sentencing.

Sheriff Alison Stirling placed Delacruz on the sex offenders register for a term still to be determined.

Sheriff Stirling deferred sentence to September but warned Delacruz that "all options remain open to the court at the sentencing".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.