Menu
Login
Crime

Man, woman arrive at court in ‘stolen’ car

31st Jul 2019 11:58 AM

 

A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly arriving at court in a stolen car.

Police spotted a blue sedan in a fast food car park next to the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Checks revealed it had been stolen from Blakeview in July.

The alleged driver, a 34-year-old man from Whyalla, had just appeared in court on charges of illegal use of a motor vehicle.

He was promptly arrested and charged with the same offence, as well as driving while disqualified.

The woman, 23, was also charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle.

The man did not apply for bail and is expected to face court again today, while the woman was bailed to appear in August.

Police hope she will catch the bus that time.

court crime editors picks stolen vehicle

Top Stories

    Grandparents celebrated at school event

    Grandparents celebrated at school event

    News Near or far, grandparents hold at St Thomas More hold a special place in children's heart

    Why play around with ratepayer funding?

    Why play around with ratepayer funding?

    News Noosa Council plans for $4.6million adventure playground

    Noosa travel agency take out top spot for favourite in QLD

    Noosa travel agency take out top spot for favourite in QLD

    News Noosa Cruise and Travel win people's choice

    Five things to do this week

    Five things to do this week

    News Looking for something to do in Noosa? Here are five ideas