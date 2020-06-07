Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.
A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.
Crime

Man wounded in party precinct brawl

by Rosemary Ball
7th Jun 2020 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.

Emergency services were called around 8.55pm after reports of a brawl on Peninsular Drive.

A man in his 20s was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a lower limb wound.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman told the Bulletin: "The men are known to each other and investigations are ongoing".

Originally published as Man wounded in party precinct brawl

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor wants councillor freeze on pay packets

        premium_icon Mayor wants councillor freeze on pay packets

        News Noosa councillors are going to be asked to tighten their belts and knock-back a 2 per cent wage increase.

        So why do they treasure this shop of cast-offs so much?

        premium_icon So why do they treasure this shop of cast-offs so much?

        News Two of the key assets of a bargain outlet have had their jobs recycled and love...

        At last we can make a splash again

        premium_icon At last we can make a splash again

        News The road back to a routine life goes a step further as the town aquatic centre is...