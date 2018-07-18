Las Vegas hotel ‘sues shooting victims’

THE corporate owners of the Mandalay Bay casino filed suit against the victims of last year's Las Vegas concert mass shooting, claiming it has no liability for the massacre, according to a published report.

The New York Post reports that MGM Resorts International went to federal courts in Nevada and California and took on more than 1000 shooting victims, saying claims against the hotel giant "must be dismissed."

Windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas, the room from where Stephen Paddock fired on a nearby music festival, killed 58 and injuring hundreds on October 1, 2017. Picture: AP

"Plaintiffs have no liability of any kind to defendants," the complaints argue, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Las Vegas lawyer Robert Eglet, who is representing several victims, told the paper that the hotel's unusual action is a pre-emptive strike to get the cases heard in federal court instead of state court.

Mr Englet said MGM must believe it has better chances of victory in a federal case.

Inside shooter Stephen Paddock's room at Mandalay Bay hotel, Las Vegas, where he stockpiled a number of weapons. Picture: Supplied

The MGM lawsuits are a "blatant display of judge shopping" that "quite frankly verges on unethical," according to Mr Eglet.

"I've never seen a more outrageous thing, where they sue the victims in an effort to find a judge they like," the lawyer continued. "It's just really sad that they would stoop to this level."

Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. Picture: Supplied

An MGM spokeswoman said Monday of the company's lawsuits: "The Federal Court is an appropriate venue for these cases and provides those affected with the opportunity for a timely resolution. Years of drawn out litigation and hearings are not in the best interest of victims, the community and those still healing."

Mandalay Bay guest Stephen Paddock, on October 1 last year, shot out the windows of his 32nd-floor room and opened fire on fans below attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

He killed 58 people and wounded more than 800.

Personal belongings and debris litters the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas. Picture: AP

By the time police stormed his room, Paddock had already killed himself and his motive for mass murder remains a mystery.

Lawsuits have been filed against both MGM and concert promoter Live Nation, accusing the companies of not having adequate security or properly trained staff.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission.