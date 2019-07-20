Menu
Manhunt for knife-wielding attacker

by Gerard Cockburn
20th Jul 2019 9:09 AM

A MANHUNT is under way in Brisbane for a knife wielding attacker in the city's east.

Just after 12am this morning, Queensland Police were called to a location on Evelyn Road in Wynnum West following reports an unknown man stabbed another man in the chest.

The injured 31-year-old man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations are still ongoing with the dog squad unable to track the assailant.

QPS are appealing for any member of the public with information on the man to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.

