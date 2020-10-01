Menu
Teams are currently searching for two men on Bribie Island.
'Cops everywhere': Manhunt after woman shot, two men flee

by Elise Wiliams
1st Oct 2020 11:39 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
A woman has been shot inside a car at Rothwell, north of Brisbane, this morning and police have declared an emergency situation further north at Bribie Island where they tracked a vehicle of interest.

Armed police have swarmed Sylvan Beach Esplanade in what is believed to now be a siege on Bribie Island after a woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition with a wound to her back.

News Corp has been told the woman was shot inside a car with the offenders then fleeing 60km north to Bribie Island.

The men abandoned the car - leaving a weapon behind - and were chased by police.

Heavily armed police at Bribie Island. Photo: Rohmana Thompson
Witnesses have reported seeing heavily armed police at Sylvan Beach.

"Cops everywhere, they are even flying drones around and have guns drawn," said a witness.

'Saw about eight police cars with sirens going heading towards Bribie," said another.

The area of Bribie Island affected by an emergency declaration issued by police this morning. Picture: supplied
The Special Emergency Response Team and Public Safety Response Team are currently searching for two men.

The incident started on Kelliher St at Rothwell.

The scene of the emergency declaration. Photo: Kirra Mills
A person of interest is believed to have fled to Bribie Island, with police tracking a car to the area.

An emergency declaration encompasses Bigmulys St, Sylvan Beach Esplanade, Elkhorn Avenue and Eucalyptus St.

After the incident in Rothwell a woman who asked not to be named said a relative heard a car "screaming down the road and then a guy got out and started banging on the door and then lots of screaming and yelling".

"She didn't' hear the gunshot," she said.

Originally published as Manhunt: Two men flee after woman shot in car

