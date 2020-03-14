Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A manhunt is underway after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest overnight
A manhunt is underway after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest overnight
Breaking

Killer on the run after 15-year-old knifed to death

by Tanya French and Tobias Jurss-Lewis
14th Mar 2020 6:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A manhunt is underway after a 15-year-old boy died following a brutal stabbing during a fight between two groups  overnight.

Police believe the teen was stabbed in the chest after two groups of males came to blows in a car park on Anzac Avenue, Redcliffe at 8.10pm.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene on reports of "serious bleeding" and found the 15-year-old youth from Clontarf with a single stab wound to his chest.

He was rushed to Redcliffe Hospital in a critical condition but later died.

Police want to speak with three men in relation to the attack.

Police believe two of these men were travelling on a pushbike prior to and after the stabbing.

Investigators are urging anyone who has any information about the incident or who were in the vicinity and has dashcam footage to contact police.

Police are also wanting to speak to the driver of a white wagon (pictured) that left a carpark shortly after the fatal stabbing.

This car was spotted leaving a carpark after a fatal stabbing at Redcliffe. Photo: Queensland Police
This car was spotted leaving a carpark after a fatal stabbing at Redcliffe. Photo: Queensland Police
crime editors picks murder police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why more needs to be done to stop Teewah’s litter bugs

        premium_icon Why more needs to be done to stop Teewah’s litter bugs

        Environment ‘It’s sad because the minority are going to destroy it for the majority’: Locals are fed up with Teewah Beach litter and want more done to stop the problem.

        Crews sent home to ward off coronavirus

        premium_icon Crews sent home to ward off coronavirus

        News Coast Guard Noosa are on alert from invisible viral threat with volunteers ordered...

        Recontesting councillors a ‘no show’ at election forum

        premium_icon Recontesting councillors a ‘no show’ at election forum

        Council News Why all but one current Noosa Councillor skipped out on the latest election forum...

        ‘Don’t throw me out’: Waste warrior councillor says

        premium_icon ‘Don’t throw me out’: Waste warrior councillor says

        News Why this anti-waste campaigner wants voters to ‘recycle’ him to Noosa Council.