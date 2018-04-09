Menu
Manhunt underway after Nerang shooting

by Peyton Hutchins

POLICE are hunting for an assailant who shot a man while he was riding his skateboard along the street on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

A manhunt is underway involving officers on the ground and the police chopper after a man, 28, was shot by a gunman on Mortensen Road, Nerang at midday.

It is understood the 28-year-old victim was involved in a verbal argument with another man before he rode off on his skateboard down the street.

Police say the other man shot the victim as he rode off.

The gunman fled in a van after the shooting and got away despite police attempting to stop him using road spikes.

The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with non life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported they saw 'a male body on the side of the road' and a heavy police helicopter presence over the suburb.

The pair were known to each other and police are hunting for a 22-year-old man.

More to come

Topics:  manhunt nerang police shooting

