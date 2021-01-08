Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man's body was found in the bush.
A man's body was found in the bush.
Crime

Man’s body ‘moved to bushland’ after death

by Elise Williams
8th Jan 2021 12:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police believe the body of a man located in dense bushland was moved to the location after his death.

Tourists yesterday morning stumbled across the man's body while camping in Preston, near the Toowoomba region.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Toowoomba, is believed to have died elsewhere before his body was dumped in dense bushland near Preston-Boundary Road.

The homicide squad is assisting detectives to determine the cause of the man's death, however there is no clear indication as to how the man died.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

An investigation centre has been established at the Gatton Police Station, while the location where the man's body was found today remains a crime scene.

Police urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward, while they await the results of an autopsy.

Policelink: 131444

Originally published as Man's body 'moved to bushland' after death

crime murder police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Squatters without home as vandalised houseboat removed

        Premium Content Squatters without home as vandalised houseboat removed

        Environment A vandalised houseboat has been removed from Coast waters after it was reported squatters were occupying the unregistered vessel.

        New church must lower cross: council

        Premium Content New church must lower cross: council

        News In Noosa even followers of God must bow to council’s restrictions

        From law to Neighbours: TV writer shares his tales

        Premium Content From law to Neighbours: TV writer shares his tales

        Careers When Stephen Vagg was still at school he chose to study law because he didn’t think...

        Charge up as Queensland’s electric highway takes off

        Premium Content Charge up as Queensland’s electric highway takes off

        Council News Queensland’s electric vehicle super highway is charging ahead with the completion...