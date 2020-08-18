Menu
Crime

Man’s ‘cruel’ oral sex ad revenge

Bianca Hrovat
by and Bianca Hrovat
18th Aug 2020 5:12 AM
An "extremely bad lack of judgment" led a Bracken Ridge man to advertise his former friend for $50 blow jobs on Facebook Marketplace, Sandgate Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

Christopher Paul Robertson, 38, pleaded guilty to using a telephone service in a harassing, menacing or offensive way on September 26.

Robertson posted a photo of the victim's face, alongside her phone number and the promise of "cheap blow jobs", according to police prosecutor Val Crossley.

"(The victim) received many unwelcome phone calls from men wanting to use the service," Sgt Crossley said.

"She felt disgusted and harassed by the unsavoury contact, and made a complaint to police."

Robertson told the court it was a "stupid" decision he made to retaliate against his former friend, who he claimed had been threatening him with assault.

Magistrate Sheryl Cornack argued Robertson's actions had been "cruel, not stupid".

"You thought it out, you got her photo," Ms Cornack said.

"It took effort, it was not something you just did in the moment."

Robertson was convicted and fined $400, placed on an 18-month good behaviour bond, and asked to complete a 12-month probation, during which time he would be able to access counselling services.

