Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One man has had his face spray painted and another was punched and hit in the head with a bottle during an alleged assault and robbery by a group of eight.
One man has had his face spray painted and another was punched and hit in the head with a bottle during an alleged assault and robbery by a group of eight.
Crime

Man’s face spray painted in robbery

by Kathryn Bermingham
8th Aug 2020 10:45 AM

One man has had his face spray painted and another was punched and hit in the head with a bottle during an alleged assault by a group of eight teenagers in Adelaide.

SA Police said the two men were set upon at Christie Downs, south of the CBD, just after 5am on Saturday morning.

A portable speaker was stolen and the group fled the scene in an easterly direction.

The area was searched but police could not find the suspects, who are described as being caucasian and in their late teens.

The victims, both 20-year-old men from the southern suburbs, were taken to the Noarlunga Hospital with minor injuries.

Originally published as Man's face spray painted in robbery

crime robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Veteran of Noosa’s green battles back to regenerate

        Premium Content Veteran of Noosa’s green battles back to regenerate

        News After a 22-year absence, this enviro expert is running his ‘preserve it or perish’ eye over the place as he paddles almost daily along the Noosa River.

        $1.85m Coast beachside property demolished

        Premium Content $1.85m Coast beachside property demolished

        Property It is fast becoming the street of the rich and famous, and after a recent...

        HOLD THE PHONE: Distracted drivers ’bad as drunks’

        Premium Content HOLD THE PHONE: Distracted drivers ’bad as drunks’

        News Phone addicts who can’t leave their mobiles alone while driving need the same sort...

        Stadium hill plan held together by cable-ties

        Premium Content Stadium hill plan held together by cable-ties

        News The cost of 2650 “hill-friendly” seats required for tomorrow’s Melbourne Storm and...