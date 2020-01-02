Menu
A man is recovering in hospital after a brutal attack where he was allegedly stomped on the head.
A man is recovering in hospital after a brutal attack where he was allegedly stomped on the head. Kevin Farmer
Man's horrific brain injuries after 'gutless' NYE act

A BRAIN bleed and severe swelling are among the injuries a 20-year-old man suffers after a "gutless" assault where two brothers allegedly punched and stomped on his head.

The Lake MacDonald man is recovering in a neurological ward at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital two days after the brawl broke out at Hastings St on New Year's Eve.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man was lucky to be alive after he was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition on Monday night.

"It's one of the stupidest acts you can do and I think it's a gutless attack to kick someone while they are down," Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said.

A 19-year-old man and 20-year-old man have been charged with grievous bodily harm in wake of the incident.

One of the men has also been charged with assault after allegedly attacking a witness who tried to stop the fight.

Det Snr Sgt Edwards could not comment on whether the attack was a "coward punch", but believed alcohol was likely to be involved.

"It's not Australian and people don't like this kind of behaviour," he said.

The alleged assault was among a string of other attacks across the Coast on New Year's Eve.

Noosa mayor Tony Wellington said the incident was out of character for the region.

"It's very unfortunate," he said.

"As the police will attest New Year's in Noosa is very safe and hospitable event, so an incident such as this is highly uncommon and most unfortunate, and hopefully the police will deal with it appropriately.

"My sympathies go to family involved."

All three men were known to each other.

The offenders will face court later this month.

