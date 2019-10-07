Man’s hotel room hack goes viral

Just when you thought you'd heard every travel tip under the sun, someone comes up with a fresh idea that makes you wonder how you didn't think of it first.

That's exactly what happened with one traveller's excellent travel hack that was so good it sparked a flurry of other truly clever hotel tips.

The hack, shared by Twitter user Rick Klau, has had close to 400,000 likes and 75,000 comments since it went up on Friday.

And it appeals to anyone who's struggled with hotel blackout curtains' frustrating inability to meet in the middle, which is particularly vexing when you're trying to sleep off jet lag.

Rick posted an image of the curtains being held closed with the pants clips on the clothes hanger found in pretty much every hotel room.

I don't remember who posted this on Twitter a few years ago, but whoever you are: you have improved every night I've spent in a hotel since. pic.twitter.com/NpuuumqHV8 — Rick Klau (@rklau) October 4, 2019

"I don't remember who posted this on Twitter a few years ago, but whoever you are: you have improved every night I've spent in a hotel since," he wrote.

As his tweet went viral, others shared their own genuinely clever hotel room hacks.

Among them: using the TV to charge devices if there aren't enough power points, using the ironing board as an adjustable desk, and using a shower cap to cover the TV remote, which we all know probably isn't cleaned as often as we'd like to hope.

Brilliant.



My favorite hotel hack: Your ironing board is an adjustable height desk. Since the chairs are never the right height, use the ironing board for long hotel work. — Alistair Croll (@acroll) October 4, 2019

and an HDMI cable to stream whatever you want on your laptop or use the TV as a second work monitor! — missk8 (@schrodingers_k8) October 4, 2019

And if they don't have enough outlets, use the USB port of the hotel room tv. — Michael Heide is standing right behind you. Boo. (@MichaelHeide) October 4, 2019

Girl! Wal-Mart/Target-like places sell 99 cent packs of anti-bacterial wipes. As soon as you get there, wipe down the room phone, remote, bathroom stuff, nightstands, etc. If you’re flying, your first use should be the arm rests and fold-down tray on the plane! — Lindsay🌺 (@LindsayLouWho15) October 4, 2019

And put the chair back in front of the A/C to stop it blowing directly on you. — Joe C 🇺🇸 (@_j_o_e) October 4, 2019

If we're posting hotel tricks, not many people realise you can use any card to keep the power on pic.twitter.com/u4TNsAyOcO — Jay Harris (@JayHarris_Sec) October 4, 2019

Also, if you have a recent iPhone/iPad get an Lightning to HDMI adaptor, then you can stream Netflix/Hulu/iTunes/YouTube—or pretty much any video “entertainment”—even on TVs that aren’t smart equipped. pic.twitter.com/prHBxYXJHr — Sʜᴀɴɴᴏɴ ‘Here-Cums-Halloween’ the Nerd (@scscheller) October 4, 2019

Boil water in the kettle and wash the cups, glasses and teaspoons with the boiling water before use. — ☕ (@Dina_McG) October 4, 2019