Daniel Copeland and Simone Miller with Daniel's latest project for Copeland's Creations
Man’s out of the box creations turn trash into treasure

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
As the old saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure.

Daniel Copeland lives this motto with his business Copeland's Custom Creations, where he creates funky, unique goods out of reused materials.

"I've been doing it all my life," Mr Copeland said.

"As a kid I was collecting garbage, repurposing it and selling it on."

His newest project, a crooked cubby house, drew inspiration from many areas.

"It's got to be different, I don't like the idea of the same flatpack looking cubby," he said.

All the material used in the cubby has been upcycled from someone else's waste.

"The mesh on the cubby is an old trampoline net," he said. "We try to reuse everything down to the screws."

Daniel Copeland and Simone Miller showcase the cubby’s serving window
Mr Copeland is now working on a mud kitchen for Yarwun State School.

"That's all builder's offcuts they can't use because there's a warp or twist in it," he said.

"Technically everything is someone's garbage."

Mr Copeland takes orders, but said he and Ms Miller donated more than they sold.

"It's made out of garbage so for us to try and compete in the market, it's not an easy thing to do," he said.

"As we build, we sell."

It's not just cubby houses he creates, sometimes there are unique requests.

"We get orders in like for coffee table with cages underneath them for dogs," he said.

If someone wants a cubby with a slide, Mr Copeland asks the buyer to supply the new features.

"Otherwise it defeats the purpose of what we do," he said.

To view the couple's projects, visit Copeland's Custom Creations on Facebook.

