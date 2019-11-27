Man’s prison call after sex with teenage sister-in-law

A MAN sent to jail after a jury found him guilty of having sex with his 15-year-old sister-in-law called his former partner's grandmother from prison to get her to pass a birthday message on to his son.

That call breached a domestic violence order three months into the man's jail term and was the third time he breached the order.

The 29-year-old was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on April 9, 2019, for one count of carnal knowledge and four of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The five charges were in relation to three incidents in 2016 - two of which took place over a 24-hour period beginning on New Year's Eve at a party.

Some offences took place inside a "man cave" at Raglan.

The offences included touching the girl's buttocks after she had a shower and dried herself, the defendant's penis rubbing the girl's vagina prior to sex, other pre-intercourse sexual acts, sex, and touching her breasts in June 2016.

He was sentenced to 18 months' prison, suspended after six months and operational for three years.

On September 19 this year, he was sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court for the phone call breach and was fined $500.

Yesterday he was sentenced for the phone call breaching the District Court suspended sentence. His sentence consisted of extending the operational period by three months.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker told Rockhampton District Court yesterday that his previous DV order breaches were in September 2017 and June 2018 when he went to his former partner's address because he wanted to see the children.

The court heard the man was released from prison last month and had struggled with anxiety since.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said the qualified diesel fitter had been offered jobs since his release, but could not take up any of the offers until after the sentencing.