Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man’s refusal to follow COVID rules delays court case

Aisling Brennan
24th Nov 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Nov 2020 5:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT'S a basic requirement to enter Lismore Courthouse but one man's refusal to have his temperature checked means he'll have to wait to next year for his next court date.

Tyler Mumford was refused entry to the Zadoc St courthouse by the sheriffs on Monday after he was asked several times to undergo a mandatory temperature check but refused.

Every person who enters the courthouse is required to have their temperature checked as part of NSW Justice's COVID-19 precaution plan

Mr Mumford was due to appear before Lismore Local Court to face three charges of using a carriage service to threaten serious harm or menace.

However, after his display outside the courthouse earlier in the day, the court heard he'd been refused entry to the building by the sheriffs.

Magistrates Geoff Linden accepted that Mr Mumford had attended the courthouse as required despite not actually making it to the courtroom itself.

He adjourned the matter to January 18, where Mr Mumford is expected to appear

More Stories

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid19 pandemic lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Munster to unleash bit of cricket magic in Noosa

        Premium Content Munster to unleash bit of cricket magic in Noosa

        News A State of Origin hero will get to unleash talents of a different kind when he hits the pitch for Tewantin-Noosa in a special cricket match this week.

        'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Premium Content 'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Weather Schoolies warned as large hail, destructive winds possible for SEQ

        Real Housewife splashes $3.4m on Sunshine Beach home

        Premium Content Real Housewife splashes $3.4m on Sunshine Beach home

        Property Real Housewife candidate snaps up treehouse-style property

        Christmas show proclaims hope despite restrictions

        Premium Content Christmas show proclaims hope despite restrictions

        Community Despite the tribulations from this year, one Sunshine Coast church is claiming...