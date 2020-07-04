Menu
A man has spent nearly 12 hours trapped in agony overnight after falling almost 10m down a lift shaft at a construction site.
Breaking

Man’s screams for help after lift shaft plunge

by Greg Stolz
4th Jul 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has had a lucky escape after plunging almost 10m down a lift shaft at the Gold Coast casino site and spending nearly 12 hours trapped in agony.

The man, aged in his 20s and who police believe was affected by alcohol and possibly drugs, fell into the shaft on the Dorsett Hotel construction site next to The Star casino about 7pm on Friday.

A man has fallen down a lift shaft at the Dorsett Hotel construction site at Broadbeach.
Emergency services were alerted after a woman on a Star hotel balcony heard him screaming and crying for help just before 6.30am on Saturday.

Paramedics called in firefighters who abseiled down to rescue the man, who suffered a suspected broken hand and back injuries in the fall.

"It was a very difficult extraction," Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Liam Kingsbury said.

"He was very, very lucky and very grateful (to be rescued)."

The man was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition, and in what Mr Kingsbury described as 'quite good spirits'.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Man's screams for help after lift shaft plunge

fall rescue

