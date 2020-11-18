Menu
Neighbour dispute allegedly behind man's sudden death

by Shiloh Payne, Elise Williams
18th Nov 2020 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:07 AM
A man has suddenly died outside a Gold Coast house on Wednesday morning, sparking a police investigation.

Police are investigating after members of the public found a middle-aged man collapsed outside a house in Whiting Street, Labrador at 5.40am.

Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.
Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.

Police say a neighbourhood dispute is believed to be behind the man's death.

They will provide further details at a media conference later this morning.

Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News
Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News

 

Police initially responded to the incident after receiving reports of an assault.

Paramedics made resuscitation attempts at the scene, however the man could not be saved.

 

A 48-year-old man is assisting police with inquiries as investigations continue.

 

Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News
Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News

 

Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.
Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.

 

 

 

 

 

