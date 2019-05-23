Menu
Login
A man in his 60s was flown to hospital after he was injured by machinery.
A man in his 60s was flown to hospital after he was injured by machinery.
News

Man's thumb partially severed at sawmill

Elyse Wurm
by
23rd May 2019 7:43 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM

UPDATE 9am: A man's thumb was partially severed by machinery at the sawmill at Killarney yesterday.

Killarney Police Sergeant Brad Doyle said he wasn't aware of the circumstances surrounding the incident but it had caused the man's thumb to be partially cut off.

Paramedics were called to the sawmill on Willow St, Carramar Timbers, at 9.32am yesterday.

Sgt Doyle said a rescue helicopter was used to transport the Killarney man, aged in his 60s, to hospital.

"When the person is likely to need to specialist treatment they send the helicopter," he said.

The man was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are not conducting an investigation into the incident.

INITIAL 7.30am: A man in his 60s was flown to hospital after he suffered a serious hand injury from machinery at Killarney.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said paramedics were called to the scene on Willow St at 9.32am yesterday.

He was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

hand injury killarney machinery incident princess alexandra hospital
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    How to help your pets age gracefully

    How to help your pets age gracefully

    News Greencross Vets Noosa Civic share their top tips for looking after pets as they enter the senior age bracket

    • 23rd May 2019 2:00 PM
    Aussie favourite takes the stage

    Aussie favourite takes the stage

    News Student's take to the stage in Strictly Ballroom

    Gift of billy carts has a bonus

    Gift of billy carts has a bonus

    News Lots of fun at billy cart derby for Noosa-based Sunshine Butterflies

    The buzz over Noosa's car alternatives

    The buzz over Noosa's car alternatives

    News Plugged in to Noosa electric expo