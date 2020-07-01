Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
Crime

Man’s wedding day memorable for all the wrong reasons

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobsever.com.au
1st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MELBOURNE man will never forget his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.

Clinton Chugg, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

The court was told on May 15 police observed a car drive through a red light before they intercepted Chugg who had his 17-year-old son in the passenger seat.

Chugg returned a 0.09 blood alcohol reading and told police he had several drinks and minimal food because it was his wedding day.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client was a former professional cricketer who had moved to Gladstone to be closer to family.

She said Chugg was driving that day because his son had asked to get food from McDonalds. Chugg was fined $800, disqualified from driving for one month and no conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man who ‘lost everything’ stole to avoid Centrelink shame

        premium_icon Man who ‘lost everything’ stole to avoid Centrelink shame

        News Gympie court heard the 54-year-old was living out of his car, and switched number plates to steal from servos

        University enrolments soar despite campus closures

        premium_icon University enrolments soar despite campus closures

        News CQ UNIVERSITY has confirmed they will close the doors to their Noosa campus by the...

        Redevelopment of old homes a boost for Noosa's tradies

        premium_icon Redevelopment of old homes a boost for Noosa's tradies

        News The new owner of a $6.7 million Noosa property has big dreams for their recent...

        Ocean focused volunteer organisation winds up

        premium_icon Ocean focused volunteer organisation winds up

        News ‘OLSA’s success, and ongoing viability, was predicated on having a permanent venue...