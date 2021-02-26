After deliberating for eight days, a jury has failed to reach a verdict in the manslaughter trial where a woman died due to a stab wound.

AFTER deliberating for eight days, an NT Supreme Court jury has failed to reach a verdict in the manslaughter trial of Nathan Swan, who was accused of fatally stabbing his wife during an alcohol fuelled fight in Alice Springs in 2015.

Nathan Swan pleaded not guilty to one count on of manslaughter on Monday February 1, and will be trialled again at a later date after the jury failed to reach a verdict on Wednesday.

Swan's case is set to be heard on March 3 for a mention.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Manslaughter trial returns hung jury over stabbing death