Many happy returns for Dani's big four

TALENT: Noosa Lions player Bailey Ratcliffe, seen here on the break, is one of the players heading to China. Contributed

football: Not even a frosty winter night could dampen the sweltering form of Noosa's Premier Women's captain Dani Bishop- Kinlyside last Friday.

Known for both her fearsome defence and sweltering raids from the midfield, birthday girl Dani scored all four of the team's goals against third-placed Maroochydore.

While Danni is now old enough it is no longer polite to report her age accurately, her teammates on the night included under-15 girls Kennedy Hall, Maddie McLeod and Jayde Lacey.

"The U15s made a great contribution to the game, as part of a huge effort across the park,” manager Sandra Jones said.

"Both coach Joachim Klein and I are ecstatic to see this young development squad notch up their first victory of the season, coming hot on the heels of the two-all draw against second-placed Buderim last week.

"Playing against more mature teams the girls have worked hard to improve their skills and team tactics and are competing for the full 90 minutes”.

It was a week-end off for the Premier Men so the U 17 Division 1 contest against Buderim was the main game at Girraween.

It was a powerfully hit drive from Lions' striker Noah Harte that opened the scoring in style.

Foul play in the box led to a penalty to the home side which was converted by captain Luca Buzac, giving the home side a two-goal buffer. However, a defensive mix-up gifted Buderim a goal, leading to a hotly contested last 10 minutes.

Noosa held on to come away with a 2-1 victory.

Sitting level on points with top-placed Maroochydore, Noosa's clash against the Swans next week could well decide who will be premiers in the division in 2018.

Three Noosa Lions players - defender Liam McKenzie, goalkeeper Ben Campbell and midfielder Bailey Ratcliffe - will join Cooroy striker Haimish Mienert in a Sunshine Coast representative U17 side to play in the Xiamin International Football tournament in China.