MAP: Complete guide to Chronicle Garden Competition gardens

THE Chronicle Garden Competition gardens attract thousands of people each year, with visitors and residents wanting to check out the work of award-winning green thumbs.

Gardens will open throughout the carnival period from today until Sunday, September 24.

The Chronicle has compiled a map of all gardens in the competition including city residential, country residential, city commercial, not-for-profit, country businesses and schools.

There are also four self-driving maps for those who want to spend a few hours visiting a number of gardens in the area.

1. Self-drive garden loop from Queens Park

• Queens Park Botanic Gardens

• Toowoomba Clivia Society Show

• Hanging Basket display at Cobb + Co Museum

• Boyce Gardens - Heritage Listed gardens

• Five competition gardens

• One exhibition garden

2. Self-drive Spring Bluff and Highfields

• Spring Bluff Railway Station

• Highfields Pioneer Village

• Abbie Lane Arts and Crafts Village

• Three competition gardens

• One exhibition garden

• Meringandan Hotel

• Peacehaven Botanic Park

3. Self-drive garden loop from Picnic Point

• Picnic Point lookout and parklands

• Toowoomba Orchid Society Show

• Five competition gardens

• Two exhibition gardens

4. Self-drive garden loop from Laurel Bank Park

• Laurel Bank Park

• Teapot Extravaganza

• Four competition gardens

• One exhibition garden

• DownsSteam Tourist Railway and Museum

• Japanese Garden Ju Raku En

• City Golf Club