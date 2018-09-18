Maple St diversion to end soon

HALF-STRIPED: work continues on the new raised pedestrian crossing at Maple Street, Cooroy.

DRIVING down Cooroy's Maple Street has been problematic of late, though the situation should ease at the end of the week.

In fact, to get to the library or northern shops has required numerous detours as work on the Mary River Road bridge continues, and the raising of the pedestrian crossing in the middle of town is completed.

"The danger of the pedestrian crossing in Maple Street was a concern raised by the community,” Cooroy Chamber of Commerce's Danielle Taylor said.

"There was a petition done by Tania Stevens from the LiveLife Pharmacy and presented to council a few years ago.

"Tania has been a big advocate for it as people are often communicating about near misses to her as the pharmacy is located just near the crossing.

"Cooroy Chamber has also been involved as it backed the concerns of the community and has continued to follow up with council to work towards getting a solution.”

Ms Taylor said there had been so many near misses on the pedestrian crossing that "it needed something done or it was only a matter of time before someone was seriously injured”.

"It is quite busy area with a lot going on - reverse parking, roundabouts, a side street and lots of traffic and people,” she said.

A council spokesman said the new raised crossing would include a colour treatment to increase the visibility of the crossing as well as serving as a traffic calming device.

"So it should definitely improve safety for pedestrians and isn't likely to have any significant negative impact on traffic,” Ms Taylor said.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday.